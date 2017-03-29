Wednesday, March 29, 2017

What's news this week in Crittenden County...

Crittenden Health Systems’ most recent financial report is a reflection of the delicate footing on which health care in general teeters. The local hospital, like many others in rural America, is balanced on a thin edge and is ultimately buoyed by government reimbursements and an increase in private payers thanks to the Affordable Care Act. With the country split on the merits of the ACA, it’s clear that expanded insurance coverage has had a positive effect on the local hospital’s bottom line.

For more on this story and the follow headlines, pick up a copy of this week's issue of The Crittenden Press:
  • Investigation into fatal shock of lineman finds errors
  • Tucker looks to honor fellow centenarians
  • Teen located 4 days after going missing
  • Recall petition for school tax would require 408 signatures
  • Jail employees getting $1 raise
  • CCHS competes at Region 2 FFA Day
  • Atmos upgrading lines in Crayne, Fredonia
  • Historical museum set to open April 5
  • Students saving on college debt with dual credit
  • Registration receipt will save $3 on tag renewals
  • MY 2¢ WORTH: Behavior not Representative of adults
  • LEGISLATIVE REVIEW: Work still left in final 2 days of legislative session
  • Traffic stop leads authorities to mobile meth lab
  • Rogers attends family court justice training
  • Breakfast aims to grow leadership
  • Baptist Health goes through struggles
  • Kentucky jobless rate falls
  • Fritts earns high rating for prose
  • KSP seeks leads in unsolved murder
  • SPORTS: Track and field results
  • SPORTS: Softball girls blast tourney foes
  • SPORTS: Crittenden loses district showdown at Lyon County
  • VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Time in Lexington what Diallo expected
  • OUTDOORS: Reluctant contestant, upstater wins buck prize
  • OUTDOORS: Youth turkey season starts Saturday; general season April 15
  • OUTDOORS: Hayes’s 8-pointer scores big in youth buck contest
  • FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: Remember this? Forgotten items recalled
  • Club talks diet, plans Backroads
  • Cox’s entry in contest heads to next level
  • PASTOR'S PEN: What’s happening to the church?
Posted by at