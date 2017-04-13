County democrats reorganize tonight

Mike Cherry, a former Democratic state representative from Princeton, serves on the Kentucky Executive Committee and will chair the meeting until a local chairperson is elected. State Sen. Dorsey Ridley, D-Henderson, will also be attending.
Cherry said he met with local party leaders about a month ago to discuss refining the Democratic organization in Crittenden County. He said just over a dozen attended the pre-organizational meeting, and he anticipates a good turnout this evening.
In order to have an official county executive committee, there must be at least 10 members and no more than 20. Plans are to elect party officers, including a chair, vice chair, secretary and treasurer.