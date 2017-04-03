YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, April 3, 2017
Custodian wanted at CCES
Crittenden County Elementary is seeking to fill the position of lead custodian.
Click the employment opportunities link at
www.crittenden.kyschools.us
for job description or call (270) 965-2243.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
4/03/2017 07:58:00 AM
