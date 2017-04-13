Debris dump closed except for Fridays

As a result of continued illegal dumping, residents of the county will no longer have unlimited access to the brush dump on Bridwell Loop in Marion.
The site is now open only from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Friday or at times arranged through the county or city. Before several illegal dumping activities started creating problems, the site was open most any time.
On March 24, officials were alerted to the illegal dumping of three dump truck loads of plastic bags, burn barrel debris, kitchen cabinets and other construction materials at the county-operated disposal site. Apparently, someone gutted a home during a remodeling project and took everything to the brush dump, said County Judge Perry Newcom. He said the cost of legally dumping the items at the county convenience center would have been about $200.
The dump site is intended for free dumping of waste organic material – limbs, leaves, brush, etc.
Anyone who would like to gain access to the site for legal dumping of brush and yard debris on days outside scheduled Friday times can call the county road department at (270) 965-0862 or Marion City Hall at (270) 965-2266.