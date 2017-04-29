YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Saturday, April 29, 2017
Inmate escapes from Crittenden RCC
About 4:05 p.m., Brandon Brasher, 31, walked off from the Restricted Custody Center located at 208 West Carlisle Street in Marion.
Jailer Robbie Kirk said jail personnel chased the inmate for about two blocks before losing sight of him.
Brasher was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a white T-shirt.
He is a Class D felon inmate who was serving time in the Crittenden County Detention Facility for a third-degree burglary conviction in Caldwell County.
Brashser is 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds. He has blond hair, blue eyes and fair skin.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of this escaped inmate, please contact Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or call 911. Callers may remain anonymous.