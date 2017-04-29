Inmate escapes from Crittenden RCC

Caldwell crash blocking Ky. 91 UPDATE : The site was cleared and the road opened as of 10:30 a.m. ORIGINAL POST : There is a report of a crash blocking Ky. 91 in Caldwel...

A taste of this week's deals Click here for more specials

Lady Rockets in consolation bracket UPDATE : Crittenden beat Carlisle County and was set to play Washington County Saturday night in the consolation bracket final. Original...

Marathon week lined up for Lady Rockets Young players like 8th grader Chandler Moss are making the Lady Rockets go this season. Moss is a third baseman and is shown here coming i...