YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, April 10, 2017
Join local fitness program starting Tuesday
The 3-day-per-week session runs April 11-June 1. Class times are 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. (11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. most advanced). Bonus workouts will be held at 8 a.m., and 5:30 p.m. each Wednesday.
Cost is $159, also available in two payments of $80 and $79. Call Serena Dickerson, certified personal trainer and group fitness instructor, at (270) 704-1871 to register or find out more! Go to FBFS Facebook Page.