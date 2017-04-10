Monday, April 10, 2017

Join local fitness program starting Tuesday

Full Body Fitness Studio in Marion is kicking off a new program designed to shed body fat, tone muscles and leave you feeling awesome! Register today and begin receiving meal plans and recipes and meal prep tips to help you drop unwanted pounds.

The 3-day-per-week session runs April 11-June 1. Class times are 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. (11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. most advanced).  Bonus workouts will be held at 8 a.m., and 5:30 p.m. each Wednesday.

Cost is $159, also available in two payments of $80 and $79. Call Serena Dickerson, certified personal trainer and group fitness instructor, at (270) 704-1871 to register or find out more! Go to FBFS Facebook Page.
Posted by at