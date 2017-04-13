Lady Rockets headed to state tournament

Crittenden County High School's fast-pitch softball team is headed to the All A Classic State Tournament for the first time ever.
The Lady Rockets (14-2) beat Caldwell County 3-0 Thursday at Smithland to claim the Second Region championship.
The girls beat University Heights, Livingston Central and then Caldwell in the small-school tournament this week.
The Class A Tournament will open April 29 with pool play in Owensboro.
Crittenden is off to its best softball start in school history. Its only loss to a Kentucky team was 3-2 against then-24th-ranked Union County.