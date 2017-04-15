YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Saturday, April 15, 2017
Multi-vehicle crash on 60
Local rescue personnel are on the scene of a multivehicle accident on US 60 east about 3 miles from Marion.
There are a number of injuries but to what extent we do not know at this time.
Crittenden Press Online
4/15/2017 05:54:00 PM
