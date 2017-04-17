Police looking for stolen ATV

The ATV is a yellow 2002 Honda 250EX. There is some original red paint visible around the edges and under fenders.
Marion Policeman Heath Martin said the key was not in the rig and the owner still has it. So, whoever took it will likely be trying to hot-wire the ATV or find a workable key for it.
It was taken at some point between Wednesday and Friday of last week.
Anyone with information can call Marion Police Department at 270-965-3500. TipLine is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.