Water district employee Giltz-Black arrested

|Giltz-Black
The investigation has shown a former employee, Kimberly Giltz-Black, had stolen nearly $9,700 by manipulating customer payments. All stolen funds have been accounted for and the majority of the stolen money has been recovered. The investigation has also shown no customer accounts have been adversely affected by this theft.
Giltz-Black was charged with theft by unlawful taking, over $500 but less than $10,000 (Class D felony) and was lodged in the McCracken County Detention Center.
KSP was assisted during the investigation by the Crittenden-Livingston County Water District.
The investigation is continuing by Detective Michael Robichaud.