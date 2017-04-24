YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, April 24, 2017
Webster County escapee sought by KSP
At or around 11:45 a.m., Monday, Jack Wayne Phillips, 61, walked off from a work release detail at the Webster County Animal Shelter.
Phillips was last seen wearing a long sleeve orange shirt and khaki pants.
Phillips is a Class D felon inmate who was currently serving time in the Webster County Detention Facility for Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Heroin)-1st Degree, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Drug Paraphernalia and traffic offenses out of Grant County. He also has several other drug related convictions and traffic offenses out of Mason County.
Phillips is described as a white male about six feet tall and 140 pounds. He has gray hair, blue eyes and fair skin.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of this escaped inmate, please contact Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313 or call 911. Callers may remain anonymous.