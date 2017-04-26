What's news this week in Crittenden County...

.

Lady Rockets gear up for state softball
A Marion man is being held at the Crittenden County Detention Center on $100,000 cash bond, charged with first-degree rape of a 13-year old female. Marion Police Department is investigating the alleged crime. Officer George Foster filed the complaint and arrested Donald James Morris, 33, on Monday at a residence on Cherry Street.

  • EMS bleeding red ink
  • Settlement would lessen KU increase
  • Crittenden native taking his operatic voice to new levels by blending in rock
  • Quilters welcomed to county
  • Suspected burglar nabbed
  • Community mourns Perryman family’s loss
  • Revolving loan fund economic starter for 30 years
  • GUEST OPINION: Investment in our students, schools is investment in our community
  • County prepares for budget; jail staying full
  • No public pool this summer, but facility open to members
  • NRSC tax possible if county balks
  • Middle-schoolers bring prom to local seniors
  • DEFEW'S VIEWS: Making bed installs sense of pride
  • VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Baker great fit for Kentucky basketball
  • SPORTS: Summer youth baseball, softball league page returns
  • SPORTS: Girls gear up for state tournament
  • SPORTS: Beating Lyon key win for Lady Rockets
  • SPORTS: Rockets on roll, win three of last five
