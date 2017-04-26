What's news this week in Crittenden County...

Another trailer reported stolen Crittenden County Sheriff's Department is investigating the disappearance of a 6x10 dump trailer which was taken Wednesday afternoon f...

Police looking for stolen trailer Marion police are looking for a 16-foot utility trailer stolen Monday from the lawn at a vacant home on Old Morganfield Road near the Nati...

Marathon week lined up for Lady Rockets Young players like 8th grader Chandler Moss are making the Lady Rockets go this season. Moss is a third baseman and is shown here coming i...

Chamber recognizes museum Click Image to Enlarge