Friday, May 5, 2017
Alumni football game postponed
Due to field conditions and projected weather for this evening, the scheduled Alumni Football game between Crittenden and Union counties at Rocket Stadium has been postponed until 5pm Saturday.
5/05/2017 08:24:00 AM
