Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Area death
Robert Carl Cruce, 72, of Madisonville
died Sunday. Graveside services will be at 2pm Sunday Whites Chapel Cemetery in Marion. Barnett Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of arrangements.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
5/31/2017 08:07:00 AM
