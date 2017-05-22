.

Monday, May 22, 2017

Baseball, softball Rockets advance to regional

Crittenden County High School's baseball and softball teams each won in the opening round of their respective Fifth District Tournaments Monday at Trigg County.

The Rocket baseball team upset top-seeded Lyon County 4-3 behind a stellar pitching performance from senior Shelby Robinson. The win propels CCHS into Tuesday night's 6pm championship game at Trigg and also guarantees the boys a spot in the Second Region Tournament starting next Monday at Marion. It is the first time Crittenden County has ever hosted a regional baseball tournament at Marion-Crittenden County Park.

The top-seeded Lady Rockets were on mark Monday, beating Livingston Central 16-0. The girls play in Tuesday's 6pm Fifth District championship game and have also punched their ticket for the Second Region Tournament next week at Christian County.
