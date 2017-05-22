YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Monday, May 22, 2017
Baseball, softball Rockets advance to regional
The Rocket baseball team upset top-seeded Lyon County 4-3 behind a stellar pitching performance from senior Shelby Robinson. The win propels CCHS into Tuesday night's 6pm championship game at Trigg and also guarantees the boys a spot in the Second Region Tournament starting next Monday at Marion. It is the first time Crittenden County has ever hosted a regional baseball tournament at Marion-Crittenden County Park.
The top-seeded Lady Rockets were on mark Monday, beating Livingston Central 16-0. The girls play in Tuesday's 6pm Fifth District championship game and have also punched their ticket for the Second Region Tournament next week at Christian County.