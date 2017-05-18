Extended Cutoff Road closure expected

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans an extended closure on Ky. 937/Cutoff Road in Livingston County starting Monday.
Ky. 937/Cutoff Road will be closed at mile-point 0.874 to allow construction of a new bridge over Lee Creek. The new Lee Creek Bridge is expected to be ready for traffic in time for the start of school this fall.
Flash flooding during July 2016 caused major transportation issues in Livingston County by taking out a culvert and damaging the Lee Creek Bridge along Ky. 935/Cutoff Road at a time when it was being used as a detour for construction of a new culvert on Ky. 453 south of Smithland.
To get traffic restored on Ky. 937/Cutoff Road to restore the critical detour and provide access to the nearby elementary school, a temporary construction bridge was placed across Lee Creek. That temporary bridge will now be removed and a new bridge constructed.
There will be a marked detour via Ky. 453 and U.S. 60.
Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers is the prime contractor on this $513,075 bridge replacement project. The new bridge is expected to be ready for traffic by Aug. 3 in time for the start of school this fall.