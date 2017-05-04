YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, May 4, 2017
Injury accident on Ky 120
Rescue personnel are headed to an injury accident on Ky. 120 East of Marion.
It appears that at least one person is hurt and it's unclear if that individual trapped. Just in case, the rescue squad is headed to the scene.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
5/04/2017 04:22:00 PM
