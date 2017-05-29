YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Home
Full Version
Subscribe
Obituaries
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
My Links
Contact Us
My Ads
.
Monday, May 29, 2017
Lady Rockets ousted from regional
Crittenden County's Lady Rocket softball girls were defeated 4-0 by Union County in the opening round of the Second District Softball Tournament Monday at Christian County.
The CCHS girls' season ends with a school-best 27-8 record.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
5/29/2017 01:06:00 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Older Post
Home