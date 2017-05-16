Local youths win Bible Drill state championships

Gabe Keller and Riley Kirby won Kentucky Baptist Bible Drill titles recently during the state competition at Lake City Baptist Church in Livingston County.
Keller is a fifth grader and Kirby a fourth grader, both at Crittenden Elementary School. They were champions in the Children’s Division.
Kirby was representing Mexico Baptist Church in the state competition and Keller was representing Salem Baptist.
Preparing for the competition began late last summer, according to Teresa Beavers, who coordinates drill activities for Mexico Baptist.
“This was the first time our church has participated in the competition,” she said.
The drill starts at the church level where Bible students must be able to answer half of two dozen questions within 10 seconds. From there, the qualifiers move on to the Associational Level event where they must correctly answer 16 of 24 questions. At the state level, the threshold is 20 correct answers.
“They put in a lot of work to prepare for this,” Beavers said. “It’s amazing how their minds pick up on this. They really learn how to get around their Bible.”
Article originally appeared in The Crittenden Press May 11