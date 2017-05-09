Noah's March passes through Crittenden County

Robert and Noah Barnes of Jupiter, Fla., walk toward the Ohio River on Ky. 91 North.
An 11-year-old Florida boy with Type 1 Diabetes who is walking across the United States to raise awareness and funding for research passed through Crittenden County Tuesday afternoon.
With his dad Robert beside him and his mom and siblings close by in a support vehicle, Noah Barnes' journey began Jan. 1 in Key West, Fla. He walks 15-20 miles a day on his mission dubbed Noah's March. The family is documenting Noah's efforts to raise $1 for each of the 30 million people in the U.S. with diabetes via NoahsMarchFoundation.org.
After learning of their endeavor, Farmers Bank & Trust Co. bought dinner for the family of five – Noah's favorite, barbecued ribs – and visited with them in Marion. The family expects to stay in the area a couple more days to wait out anticipated rain on Thursday before crossing into Illinois.
Read more about Noah's story and the inspiration for Noah's March in next week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press.