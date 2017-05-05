YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, May 5, 2017
Power outage in Crittenden and beyond
More than 2,400 Kenergy customers are without power this morning in Crittenden County.
Electricity is out in part of Lyon County, too, affecting almost 1,800 customers.
See the Kenergy online outage center for details.
5/05/2017 08:18:00 AM
