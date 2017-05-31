Princeton man arrested for murder

|Ernest E. Atwood Jr. of Princeton has been charged with the murder of a Lyon County woman
On May 30 at approximately 7 p.m., KSP Post 1 Troopers responded to Oak Drive in Lyon County for a report of a dead body. Upon the arrival of Troopers, they located Lisa A. Pace, 51, of Eddyville inside her residence with multiple gunshot wounds. Assistant Eddyville Coroner Kris Dunn pronounced Pace deceased at the residence.
During the early parts of the investigation, information was received indicating a man had been arrested in Pace’s vehicle in Hopkins County. Madisonville Police Department had arrested Ernest E. Atwood Jr., 19, of Princeton for DUI and license to be in possession at 3:35 p.m. Atwood had been lodged in the Hopkins County Jail.
Atwood and Pace are distantly related family members.
On May 31 at approximately 2 a.m., Kentucky State Police charged Atwood with murder in regard to the death of Pace. He remains lodged in the Hopkins County Jail.
Pace was scheduled for an autopsy at 10 this morning in Madisonville.
Kentucky State Police were assisted during the investigation by Eddyville Police Department, Lyon County Sheriff Department, Madisonville Police Department, Hopkins County Jail, Lyon County Coroner’s Office and Lyon County Ambulance Service.