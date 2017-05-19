YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, May 19, 2017
Stephens, Holeman lead tonight's graduates
Eighty-two seniors at Crittenden County High School are set to graduate this evening with commencement ceremonies beginning at 6 p.m. at Rocket Arena.
Bobby Glen Stephens, 17, earned valedictorian honors for CCHS Class of 2017, and Bristen Nikole Holeman, 18, finished second academically as salutatorian. They will each address their classmates and those in the stands at commencement.
"Being valedictorian is a great accomplishment, but I never made the grades just to be valedictorian," said the son of Rob and Sandra Stephens. "I always gave my best, and I knew that if I didn’t I would regret not doing my best work. That’s why I made good grades, because I wanted to be proud of myself. Valedictorian is icing on the cake."
Stephens has a goal of owning a pharmacy and raising his family close to home. He will start to work on that dream this fall at Murray State University, where he will be majoring in pre-pharmacy biology. Science was his favorite subject in school.
Stephens wants to be dispensing medications, and Holeman wants to be the one prescribing them.
The daughter of Jason and Jessica Champion, this year's salutatorian hopes to balance a career in women’s health with a large family of her own.
"I plan to open a practice that will be fully based on women's health," said Holeman, who wants to have her own practice in Music City. "It will include the ultrasound, gynecology, obstetrics, pediatrics and dietetics for women and their children. As of now, I want to live in Nashville, Tenn. I plan to have six children and a very, very successful and loving family."
She also plans to attend Murray State University, majoring in biology/pre-med.
See more of this article in this week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press.