What's news this week in Crittenden County...

|The annual spring quilt extravaganza drew hundreds to local displays last week
With fewer than six months to serve on a three-year felony sentence for third-degree burglary, 31-year-old Brandon Brasher of Grand Rivers saw an opportunity to run and took it. A work-release inmate at the Crittenden County Restricted Custody Center (RCC), Brasher bolted from custody Saturday afternoon and made his way on foot north of the jail on East Carlisle Street through Marion’s city streets until he eluded a deputy pursuing him in a vehicle and then on foot.
For more on this story and the following headlines, pick up a copy of this week's issue of The Crittenden Press:
- Tax on board of ed agenda for Tuesday
- Unhappy with delay in state land swap, CCEDC rejects pact
- Multi-county EDC discussed
- County budget features reduced jail support
- Coming to a community near you: Recycling trailer
- Birth-K kids offered learning Launchpad
- Report: Local schools safer than neighboring districts
- Hotline gives parents free legal aid for custody, visitation issues
- Some hospitals in Kentucky can’t find enough nurses
- CCES teacher, son hurt in crash
- Local man seriously injured in Caldwell crash
- Ky. grocery costs falling
- Fatalities up on Kentucky roads
- County jobless rate falls in 2016
- Graduation plans announced at area schools
- Although most homes include Bible, few are actually reading it
- FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: Haynes & Taylor Drug Store recalled
- VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Georgia QB decommits on scholarship at Kentucky
- SPORTS: Lady Rockets softballers set school record for victories
- SPORTS: Lady Rockets get 3 straight to win consolation bracket
- SPORTS: Rain, losses keep Rockets in despair