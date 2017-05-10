What's news this week in Crittenden County...

|The chamber of commerce in Crittenden County has a fresh, new look.
The first official step toward a new high school – as well as a 5.8-cent tax increase on county property owners to pay for the building – was taken this week. Crittenden County Board of Education voted 4-1 on Tuesday evening to continue the process that could see a so-called “nickel” tax added to the school rate on tax bills this fall. The revenue could be used only for construction and renovations.
