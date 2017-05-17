What's news this week in Crittenden County...

|CCHS seniors graduate Friday
For more on Graduation 2017 and following headlines, grab a copy of this week' issue of The Crittenden Press:
- ‘Nickel’ tax moves from 5.8 to 6 cents
- Marion council members differ on how to spend tax dollars in new spending plan
- City gets grant for $193K sidewalk fix
- Escapee trades 2 days’ freedom for 3 years
- Accused rape, drug suspects indicted by grand jury last week
- Highway garage movement shown
- ‘Noah’s March’ through county targets diabetes
- Wheat production expected down 23 percent
- Emma, Noah stay top baby names in ‘16
- WKCTC students earn recognition
- Local Memorial Day services planned
- SPORTS: Eleven qualify for state track meet at Lexington
- SPORTS: Lady Rockets capture regular-season crown
- SPORTS: Rockets close with win; open district play Monday
- VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Monk lock for NBA top 10 pick in June
- FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: Daughter recalls dad’s days as jailer