What's news this week in Crittenden County...

|Brent Witherspoon was honored Saturday for his work on the Veterans Walk of Honor
The last week has seen no fewer than a dozen individuals from Crittenden County recognized for their work to better the community and their accomplishments. From Person of the Year and Unsung Heroes to a half-dozen centenarians to a proud veteran, they have all been singled out to be honored.
We have all those stories and the following headlines in this week's edition of The Crittenden Press, which will be on newsstands as usual today:
- School tax vote today
- Ingenuity helps man bypass rare disease
- Relay for Life set for Friday at park
- Chamber recognizes community contributors: Ex-mayor Person of the Year
- Guardsmen killed in training in 1986 honored
- Walk of Honor founder saluted
- Centenarians celebrated by PADD
- City seeking $1 million grant for sewer plant
- IN PICTURES: Scenes from Memorial Day weekend
- Mineral museum show this weekend
- Livingston arrest for rape of minor made
- Program feeds kids lunch for free in June
- Crittenden 1 of 83 counties where jobless rate increased
- SOFTBALL: Union bests CCHS in 2nd Region pitchers’ duel
- SOFTBALL: Historic season comes to abrubt halt in regionals
- VAUGHT'S VIEWS: Vanderbilt coming to Kentucky in June
- SPORTS: Johnson signs with Knox College to play football
- SPORTS: All-Time Track & Field Record Setters
- BASEBALL: Small Ball and Long Ball: Henderson shows both to beat Rockets
- SPORTS: Wheeler grabs share of trophy
- NASS seeks feedback about 2017 crops