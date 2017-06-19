Bevin orders flags to half-staff Tuesday

Gov. Matt Bevin has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff Tuesday, June 20, 2017 in honor of Sgt. Eric M. Houck, 25, a Fort Campbell soldier who died while supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel.
Services for Sgt. Houck will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville.
According to the Department of Defense, Sgt. Houck died June 10, 2017 in Peka Valley, Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan, of gunshot wounds sustained there. The incident is under investigation.
Gov. Bevin encourages individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies to join in this tribute of lowering the flag in honor of Sgt. Houck.