Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Board of ed considering property purchase
Crittenden County Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday in special session in the Rocket Arena conference room to consider purchase of property at 420/424 W. Bellville St. That is the only item on the agenda.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
6/14/2017 03:23:00 PM
