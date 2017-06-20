County roads targeted for improvements

In case you missed this article that ran recently in The Press printed edition:
Sixteen short streets or roads in communities across Crittenden County will be getting a fresh coat of pavement at some point this year.
The county has received $102,949 in discretionary funds from the Kentucky Department of Highways to resurface local roads. Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom said he and Road Foreman Audie Maraman surveyed the county’s roads and streets and created the priority list, which was adopted by the fiscal court recently.
“These are short roads that never get much attention,” Newcom said. “They probably don’t get anything done to them but once every 20 years.”
Newcom said the roads are largely in some of the most densely populated areas of the county such as Dycusburg, Crayne and Tolu.
Rogers Group will be doing the paving, Newcom said.
Here are the roads that will be getting new pavement as part of the program:
•Church Road near Crayne for 0.186 miles from U.S. 641 to Crayne Cemetery Road.
•Stallions Drive near Crayne for 0.056 miles U.S. 641 to Church Road.
•Stevens Drive near Crayne for 0.109 miles from Church Road to end of county maintenance.
•Railroad Avenue near Crayne 0.130 miles from U.S. 641 to Reiters View Road.
•Dycus Road near Dycusburg for 0.403 miles from Ky. 295 to Ky. 70.
•Fifth Street in Dycusburg for 0.160 miles from Walnut Street to Spring Street.
•Spring Street in Dycusburg for 0.362 miles from Ky. 70 to Walnut Street.
•Third Street in Dycusburg for 0.125 miles from Ky. 70 to end of county maintenance.
•Fourth Street in Dycusburg for 0.011 miles from Fifth Street to end of county maintenance.
•Lafayette Heights near Frances for 0.252 miles from intersection with Ky. 70.
•Lake View Drive 0.213 miles from intersection with Chapel Hill Road.
•Twin Lake Drive 0.157 miles from intersection with Chapel Hill Road.
•School Avenue in Tolu for 0.128 miles from intersection with First Avenue.
•Church Avenue in Tolu for 0.145 miles from intersection with School Avenue.
•Croft Alley in Tolu for 0.145 miles from intersection with School Avenue.
•Todd Alley in Tolu for 0.098 miles from School Avenue to end of state maintenance.