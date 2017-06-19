Economic development forums planned for late June

The Linking Agriculture for Networking & Development (LAND) forums aim to expand upon the existing supply chain for agricultural products to the manufacturing sector. Registration in advance is required, and the registration deadline is Tuesday.
“Agriculture is economic development, and it’s only natural that our farmers and agribusinesses should work with our manufacturers,” Commissioner Quarles said. “These forums will enable stakeholders in these important economic sectors to build mutually beneficial relationships that will generate income and jobs in Kentucky.”
The schedule of LAND forums is as follows:
- June 27: Bath County Cooperative Extension Ag Center, 2914 East Highway 60, Owingsville
- June 28: Jeptha Creed Distillery, 500 Gordon Lane, Shelbyville.
- June 29: University of Kentucky Research and Education Center, 1205 Hopkinsville Street, Princeton.
The forums are intended for agricultural leaders, manufacturers, economic development professionals, local and state officials, educators, and other stakeholders. The Kentucky Department of Agriculture and the Kentucky Association of Manufacturers are facilitating the forums with the financial support of the Kentucky Agricultural Development Fund and other regional sponsors.
There is no cost to attend the forums, but seating is limited. For more information, or to register, go to kam.us.com/linking-agriculture-for-networking-development-land/.