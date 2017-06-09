YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, June 9, 2017
Get all the baseball, softball stats this week
Spring sports season statistical recaps are available in this week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press.
Get all of the hitting and pitching numbers from the Rocket baseball and Lady Rocket softball seasons. From base hits and RBIs to innings pitched and strikeouts, it's all available.
The Press is on sale now at local newsstands.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
6/09/2017 03:48:00 PM
