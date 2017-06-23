Governor orders flags to half-staff

Gov. Matt Bevin has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff today in honor of Sgt. William M. Bays, 29, a Fort Campbell soldier who died while supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel.
Services for Sgt. Bays will be at 2 p.m. today at Belmont Cemetery in Allensville.
According to the Department of Defense, Sgt. Bays died on June 10, 2017 in Peka Valley, Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan, of gunshot wounds sustained there. The incident is under investigation.
Gov. Bevin encourages individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies to join in this tribute of lowering the flag in honor of Sgt. Bays.