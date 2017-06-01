YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, June 1, 2017
Kentucky turns 225 today
The Kentucky Department of Tourism, among others throughout the state, will celebrate Kentucky’s 225th anniversary of statehood on June 1. Additional events will honor the Commonwealth during the course of the year.
The Bluegrass State was admitted to the Union 225 years ago in June of 1792 and became the fifteenth state in the United States of America. Through the years, the innovation, creativity and steadfastness of generations of Kentuckians have developed our Commonwealth into the vibrant and prosperous place to live that it is today.
“Kentuckians take great pride in our state and we want to encourage them to celebrate not only on June 1, but throughout 2017,” Tourism Commissioner Kristen Branscum said. “We invite you to join us in a year-long celebration of our history, natural beauty and rich traditions that make us proud to call this state home.”
Earlier this year the Kentucky Department of Tourism launched ky225.com, a website dedicated to the celebration of Kentucky’s 225 years of statehood in 2017 and includes an interactive map of bucket list ideas to experience across the state, as well as list of events. Visit ky225.com for a full listing of events.
The year-long celebration is an initiative of the Kentucky 225th Anniversary Commission, which includes state agencies, legislators, local partners and volunteers.
Travelers are encouraged to share their Kentucky 225 anniversary adventures by using #Ky225. For more information on travel in Kentucky, visit kentuckytourism.com.