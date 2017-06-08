Ky. 1668 work set for Saturday

Rogers Group plans roadway repair work along a section of Ky. 1668/Crittenden Springs Road in Crittenden County during daylight hours on Saturday.
Rogers Group plans roadway repair work along Ky. 1668/Crittenden Springs Road between the Rogers Group Quarry entrance at mile-point 1.88 extending to the US 60 intersection at mile-point 0.0.
Motorists who regularly travel this section of Ky. 1668/Crittenden Springs Road should be prepared to encounter one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers. Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and maintenance personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.
Some delays are possible during the movement and positioning of equipment to facilitate the required work. Short sections of this work area will be restricted to one lane between approximately 7 a.m., and 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.