Motorcyclist hurt in Ky. 91 crash

The preliminary investigation revealed that Warren Stricklin, 64, of Harrisburg, Illinois was operating a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound, when for an undetermined reason the motorcycle exited the southbound shoulder of the roadway.
Stricklin’s motorcycle went down an embankment, struck a culvert and a tree before overturning. The motorcycle came to final rest upright in a wooded area.
Stricklin was not wearing a helmet and was transported to Lourdes Hospital in Paducah by ambulance.
The investigation is ongoing by Master Trooper Darron Holliman. Trooper Holliman was assisted on scene by Sgt. Craig Engler, the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department, Crittenden County Rescue Squad and Crittenden County EMS