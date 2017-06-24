YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Saturday, June 24, 2017
No driver's testing June 30
There will be no driver’s testing Friday, June 30 in Crittenden County. According to Circuit Court Clerk Melissa Guill, both the written and road exams have been cancelled for that day due to a shortage of license examiners.
6/24/2017 11:54:00 AM
