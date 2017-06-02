YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Friday, June 2, 2017
School tax recall petition filed
Just more than 12 hours after Crittenden County Board of Education approved a 6-cent school tax increase for new school construction, a petition was filed to recall the levy. The appeal calling for the tax to head to the ballot box in a special election later this year was filed with Crittenden County Clerk Carolyn Byford just after 9 a.m. today. The five-person committee required by Kentucky law has until July 16 to collect the signatures of 408 registered voters in order to force the countywide election. The committee is comprised of Brenda Croft, Anthony Easley, Pam Larue, Beverly Davidson and Wanda Olson.