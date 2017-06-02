Signature Boutique now on Main Street

|Stop in to see Gina or Tammy today!
We have 2 special racks – a Buy-2-get-1-Free Rack and a $10-Rack!
We’ve moved! We’re excited for you to see our new location on Main Street across from the courthouse in Marion.
We’re proud to have relocated Signature Boutique to 106 S. Main, next to Tony’s Main Street Italian Grill. We’re excited about being in the heart of downtown Marion where we offer boutique brands at reasonable prices for women and children, including plus sizes.
Trendy & Affordable is our motto! We have casual t-shirts, sophisticated dresses and everything in between!
You’ll find the latest styles for all ages, including jewelry and sandals, LipSense lipstick and Corkcicle tumblers! Come see us today! Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday.
Tammy Owen, Owner