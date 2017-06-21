What's news this week in Crittenden County...

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

With the purchase of three properties fronting West Bellville Street, the school system has opened up new possibilities for redeveloping the joint middle/high school campus. It has also taken steps toward alleviating both safety and logistical concerns related to accessing the grounds. Last Thursday, Crittenden County Board of Education agreed during a special-called meeting to pay owner William Tabor his asking price of $69,900...

  • Gilkey to head CCES
  • Council debates Marion’s substandard housing crisis
  • MY 2¢ WORTH: City housing, future condemned?
  • County, city populations in steady decline
  • Local BBQ competition returns July 15
  • Road weight limits again discussed by magistrates
  • Cozart billed by ‘Today’ as ‘phenominal father’
  • Cumberland River Homes adding to Salem facility
  • Woman, 52, dies in crash last week
  • Kentucky 34th in child well-being
  • FORGOTTEN PASSAGES: Commissioner tours 1879 county schools
  • Baseball Legacy: Pros with local ties
  • Crittenden teachers honored at Campbellsville ceremony
  • City cracking down on water thieves who damage meters
