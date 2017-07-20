YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, July 20, 2017
Area Death
Opal Ethel Pigg, 92, of Marion
died Wednesday. Local arrangements are being handled by Gilbert Funeral Home.
Thomas Allen Jones, 71, of Marion
died Monday. Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
7/20/2017 03:36:00 PM
