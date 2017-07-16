YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Sunday, July 16, 2017
Biker flown out after crash
One motorcyclist was flown to a nearby trauma center and three others were injured in a two-bike crash near Riverview Park at Dam 50 in rural Crittenden County this morning.
No other information was immediately available.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
7/16/2017 01:18:00 PM
