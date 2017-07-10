YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Home
Full Version
Subscribe
Obituaries
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
My Links
Contact Us
My Ads
Monday, July 10, 2017
CCEDC annual luncheon is Tuesday
Crittenden County Economic Development Corporation's annual meeting and luncheon will be held at the Marion Ed-Tech Center in Industrial Park South at noon Tuesday. Doors open at 11:30.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
7/10/2017 04:26:00 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Newer Post
Older Post
Home