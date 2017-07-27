City, county meetings Monday

Both city and county government in Crittenden County will hold special meetings Monday.
At 8:30 a.m. at the courthouse, Crittenden Fiscal Court will meet to consider a bid on renovations at the Ben E. Clement Mineral Museum that includes a new roof.
That evening at 5, Marion City Council will meet to act on several items, including two appointments to Marion Crittenden-County Park Board and an ordinance amendment to rezone 508 Chapel Hill Road from manufactured home to residential. There will also be discussion on the deteriorating condition of Country Club Drive.