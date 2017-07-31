Cpt. White retires from Kentucky State Police

|Brent White
White first joined the state police force in 1998 and was assigned shortly thereafter to Crittenden County where he lived for 13 years.
White’s ties to Marion run deep. His children have gone to school here and his wife, Holly, had been with the Crittenden County School District for 11 years. She recently resigned to take a teaching job in Lyon County.
White, 45, started in law enforcement in Lyon County as a patrolman. He is a graduate of Lyon County High School and the University of Kentucky.
After joining the state police at Post 2, White spent several years as a road trooper before being promoted to sergeant. He was later transferred to Post 1 in Mayfield where he was a detective sergeant in charge of the investigative unit. He was raised to the rank of lieutenant while at Mayfield then in September of 2015 was promoted to captain and became commander of the Post 2 unit.
White said it’s a bitter-sweet time in his career, leaving law enforcement, but he plans to find a new career in the coming months. He currently farms part time.
“The people of Crittenden County were always good to me,” he said. “I will always hold a special place in my heart for Crittenden County.”