Saturday, July 1, 2017
Fireworks tonight at Tolu
Tonight's fireworks show at Tolu will begin at dark.
There will be hundreds flocking to the tiny Ohio River town for the attraction.
Concession will be available beginning around 4pm.
Crittenden Press Online
7/01/2017 11:12:00 AM
