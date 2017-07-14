YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Home
Full Version
Subscribe
Obituaries
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
My Links
Contact Us
My Ads
Friday, July 14, 2017
Injury accident reported on US 60
Emergency responders are currently working a vehicle accident on US 60 West.
At least one person is reported injured.
The crash is located four miles from Marion.
Motorists should avoid the area at this time.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
7/14/2017 01:05:00 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Older Post
Home