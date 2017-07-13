Jumper leaps off Tennessee River Bridge

UPDATE: A woman who jumped from the bridge – who appeared to be in her mid 20s and driving a car with an Indiana license plate, according to published reports – has survived the leap. See Paducah-area media reports for details.
ORIGINAL POST McCracken County authorities are investigating the report of someone jumping off of the Tennessee River Bridge at Ledbetter this morning.
According to Kentucky Transportation Department, which had a crew working at the bridge, a car reportedly pulled into the work area behind the cones. Inspectors working at the bridge told authorities that the driver jumped out, ran over to the bridge railing and jumped into the Tennessee River.
The crew immediately called 911. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.