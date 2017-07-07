Ledbetter bridge inspection Monday

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to restrict traffic to one lane on the US 60 Tennessee River Bridge at Ledbetter starting Monday.
This lane restriction on the US 60 Tennessee River Bridge at Ledbetter is to allow a detailed inspection of the bridge structure.
Starting Monday, motorists should be prepared to encounter a lane restriction along the eastbound lanes. Initially, all eastbound traffic will move to the left-hand or passing lane in this work zone.
Inspectors will be using a variety of equipment to facilitate their inspection work, so appropriate caution is required.
Once inspectors complete their work along the eastbound lanes, they will move to the westbound lanes.
Motorists should be prepared to encounter one lane traffic from approximately 8 a.m. to about 3 p.m., each day, for about a week. Inspectors will be on the bridge anytime weather allows during the week.
As a reminder, the US 60 Tennessee River Bridge has a 45 mile per hour speed limit.
Appropriate caution is required where equipment, flaggers, and inspection personnel are along the bridge deck in close proximity to traffic flow.
All Kentucky bridges get a detailed inspection every two years, with long-span river and lake bridges getting an extra walk-through inspection annually.
The US 60 Tennessee River Bridge is at US 60 McCracken County mile point 20.45, just east of the US 60 intersection with US 62. The bridge is at US 60 Livingston County mile point 0.0.
The US 60 Tennessee River Bridge opened to traffic on July 31, 2013. Also known as The Ledbetter Bridge, the 3,690 foot structure carries approximately 8,000 vehicles per day between McCracken County, KY, and Livingston County, KY.
Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.