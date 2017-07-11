YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Home
Full Version
Subscribe
Obituaries
Sports
Classifieds
Advertise
My Links
Contact Us
My Ads
Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Middle School Football
Crittenden County Middle School football equipment assignment will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday at the CCMS gym.
All players must have a completed physical turned in that night.
For more information, contact Coach Bryan Qualls.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
7/11/2017 11:33:00 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Newer Post
Older Post
Home